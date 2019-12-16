ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee, Gen Nadeem Raza called on President Arif Alvi in Islamabad on Monday after assuming of CJCSC, ARY News reported on Monday.

President wished him well for his assignment.

Lt Gen Nadeem Raza assumed the charge of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) from the outgoing General Zubair Mehmood Hayat on November 27.

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) took to twitter saying “General Nadeem Raza, HI (M) assumed the appointment of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters.”

He was appointed by Prime Minister Imran Khan in November.

Lt Gen Nadeem Raza is a three-star general of the Pakistan Army. He earlier served as the Chief of General Staff.

General Raza was promoted to the rank of Lt- General in December 2016. He also served as the commandant of Pakistan Military academy and also commanded X Corps based in Rawalpindi.

