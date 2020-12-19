RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Saturday witnessed the Pakistan-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX”, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, CJCSC General Nadeem Raza was welcomed at the Operational Base of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The exercise is intended to further enhance the interoperability of both Air Forces and has provided an excellent opportunity to learn from each others’ experience.

According to the army’s media wing, Chairman JCSC lauded the professionalism of the participants and appreciated the efforts of PAF and People’s Liberation Army Air Force in conducting a bilateral exercise in a befitting manner.

CJCSC Nadeem Raza also said that the exercise would further strengthen and promote the friendship and cooperation between the two great nations as well as Armed Forces of Pakistan and China.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also visited an operational base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to witness the Pakistan-China joint air exercise “Shaheen-IX” a day before.

Addressing the participants of the exercise, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that the joint exercise will improve the combat capacity of both air forces substantially and also enhance interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony.

According to the ISPR, the army chief said that such joint training ventures are vital to increase combat readiness of both countries to face emerging geo-strategic challenges.

While interacting with the base personnel, the COAS lauded the professionalism and dedication of PAF and reiterated the importance of inter-services harmony and synergy for operational success, said ISPR.

“PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it Second to None is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel,” he added.

Comments

comments