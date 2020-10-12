CJCSC Gen Nadeem lauds professionalism of PAF’s air warriors  

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Monday visited an operational base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF), ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, CJCSC General Nadeem Raza witnessed combat readiness of the base, visited operational units and flew in an F-16 alongside Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in a formation, said the military’s media wing.

A simulated Air combat scenario was practiced during the sortie. While interacting with the base personnel, the chairman lauded the professionalism and dedication of PAF’s air warriors, read the statement.

According to ISPR, he reiterated the importance of inter-services harmony and synergy for operational success in modern warfare.

The CJCSC added, “PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it second to none is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel.”

