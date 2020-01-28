CJCSC Gen Raza meets King Salman, discusses bilateral ties

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Tuesday met with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud in Riyadh, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, bilateral ties and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef, Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, the king’s Deputy Secretary Tamim bin Abdulaziz, Pakistan`s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz and others were present in the meeting.

Read More:PM Imran Khan meets Saudi Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

Last year on December 14, Prime Minister had arrived in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia for talks with Saudi leadership on entire spectrum of bilateral relations and situation in region.

The Prime Minister had met the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Bin Salman and various issues of mutual interests and bilateral matters had come under discussion.

Governor Riyadh Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Pakistan’s Ambassador Raja Ali Ijaz had welcomed him at Airport in Riyadh.

