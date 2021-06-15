CJCSC Nadeem Raza meets Egypt’s General Abdel Fattah Al Sisi: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee(CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza called on Egypt’s President General Abdel Fattah Al Sisi as they discussed military cooperation between the two countries, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to ISPR, CJCSC General Nadeem Raza, who is on an official visit to Egypt, called on General Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and matters of bilateral military cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment were discussed during the meeting.

Egypt’s president conveyed his feelings of high esteem for Pakistan’s Armed Forces and said that he valued brotherly relations between both countries.

Chairman JCSC also reiterated that Pakistan is keen to expand its existing bilateral military to military cooperation with Egypt. The dignitaries lauded the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

“General Nadeem Raza also had separate meetings with Minister of Defence and Commander-in-Chief of Egyptian Armed Forces General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki,” said the media wing of the armed forces.

The CJCSC led the second round of Defence and Security talks and highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in countering violent extremism, regional stability, connectivity and its impact on the region and beyond.

Chairman JCSC also shared Pakistan’s contributions and efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Earlier upon arrival at the Ministry of Defence, Chairman JCSC was presented Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of Egyptian Armed Forces.

