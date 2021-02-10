RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Wednesday addressed a seminar on the social, economic and global impact of coronavirus, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, the national seminar on “Global, Strategic and Socio-Economic Impacts of COVID-19 and Pakistan” was organized by the Institute of Strategic Studies, Research and Analysis (ISSRA) at National Defence University (NDU).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

​CJCSC General Nadeem Raza in his keynote address dilated upon the need to formulate appropriate responses and strategies emerging from the issues other than the traditional security concerns.

He said that all segments of Pakistani society proactively took part in fighting the pandemic. “The recommendations and suggestions given during the seminar will also help in improving national strategy against the pandemic,” Nadeem Raza said.

CJCSC further thanked President NDU and ISSRA for organizing the seminar that enabled to study the intricate challenges of the present time and to come up with innovative solutions for the national effort.

Read More: China donates Covid vaccine to Pakistan Army

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Army has played its role in fighting COVID-19 pandemic and in November 2020, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa chaired the 237th Corps Commanders Conference (CCC), where delibrations were made on the COVID-19 situation and measures required to confront the pandemic in the wake of 2nd wave.

The ISPR said that COAS Bajwa specifically directed all commanders to ensure measures to support the national effort.

Comments

comments