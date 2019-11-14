CJCSC pays farewell visit to Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat paid a farewell visit to Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Air Chief thanked the outgoing CJCSC for playing a vital role in enhancing jointness amongst the tri-services.

The outgoing CJCSC expressed his satisfaction on the combat readiness of the Pakistan Air Force and the progress made in various modernization and up-gradation programs.

Earlier, on his arrival at Air Headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honor.

He also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the PAF’s Martyrs.

