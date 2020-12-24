CJCSC Nadeem Raza, Qatar’s minister discuss ways to enhance military ties

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza called on Qatar’s Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr. Khalid Bin Mohammd Al Attiyah in Doha, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, CJCSC General Nadeem also held separate meetings with Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces Staff Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al Ghanim and all Chiefs of tri-services

During the meetings, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Kashmir and Afghanistan, said ISPR.

The dignitaries also dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

The CJCSC also visited National Security Academy and witnessed various facets of ongoing training. He appreciated the high standards of training and skills being attained, read the statement.

Earlier upon arrival at Qatar’s GHQ, the CJCSC was given guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces of Qatar.

