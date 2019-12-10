ISLAMABAD: The outgoing Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, has summoned a meeting of the full court of all judges of the Supreme Court (SC) on December 17, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who is retiring on December 20, called a full court meeting on December 17 which would be attended by all judges of the apex court.

Sources said that a full court reference will be organised at Court Room No 1 on December 20 in honour of the outgoing chief justice Pakistan (CJP).

CJP Asif Saeed Khosa will deliver his farewell speech in the full court reference. The event will also be addressed by Attorney General and bar representatives, sources added.

Read: Ensuring justice incumbent for law dispensers: CJP Khosa

On December 4, President Dr Arif Alvi had approved senior puisne judge Justice Gulzar Ahmed’s appointment as the next Chief Justice of Pakistan.

A notification to this effect was issued by the law ministry. Justice Ahmed will assume the office of the country’s top judge on December 21 when the incumbent Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa is set to doff his robes.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed will be the 27th Chief Justice of Pakistan to serve till Feb 21, 2022.

He was part of the five-judge bench that disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case. He is also a member of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

Read: CJP Khosa asks judges to guide young lawyers

Justice Gulzar Ahmed was born on February 2, 1957, at Karachi. He got his early education from the Gulistan School, Karachi and obtained B.A. Degree from Government National College, Karachi and LL.B. Degree from S.M. Law College, Karachi.

He was elected as Honorary Secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association for the year 1999-2000.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa was elevated to the post of a judge of the Sindh High Court on 27th August 2002 and later, as a judge of the Supreme Court on 16th November 2011.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remained acting Chief Justice of Pakistan from 20th – 28th November 2018 and 13th – 17th May, 2019.

Comments

comments