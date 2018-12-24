CJP orders CAA to investigate into veracity of pilots’ degrees

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday showed resentment over non-cooperation by the educational institutes for verification of pilots’ degrees.

A two member bench headed by the CJP resumed hearing into case pertaining to the verification of pilots’ degree case here today in SC’s Lahore registry.

The court was told by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) lawyers during the hearing that some of the educational institutes are not cooperating with them for the re-verification of degrees.

The court while showing resentment over non –cooperation of the educational institute, summoned heads of the 69 institute in the case.

The Chief Justice ordered the Civil Aviation Authority to carry on its investigation into the veracity of the pilots’ degrees.

Later, the hearing of the case was adjourned by the honorable court till Tuesday (tomorrow).

In January, the chief justice had taken notice of alleged appointment of pilots holding fake qualifications. The chief justice had directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to submit a report in this regard.

He had also summoned from the director general of CAA, details of the activities of private planes and jets on the airports of Pakistan during the last fifteen days.

The DG of the civil aviation was asked to submit the report on January 27 at the apex court’s Karachi registry. But the official sought more time to compile the report.

Comments

comments