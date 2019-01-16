ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the chief justice of Pakistan did not order to remove names of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah from the Exit Control List (ECL), reported ARY News.

Replying to a point raised by PPP lawmakers Shazia Marri and Naveed Qamar, Qureshi said the decision pertaining to removing the names of Bilawal and Shah from the list would be made after receiving a detailed written judgment of the Supreme Court order. “A committee was also working in the Interior Ministry regarding this.”

Commenting on the decline in potato prices, the foreign minister informed the House that a number of national and international factors were at play in this regard. “Potatoes were being sold at the price of one rupee per kilogram in neighboring India because of the commodity’s bumper crop.”

Qureshi also said agriculture had become a provincial subject after the 18th Amendment and there was a need to coordinate between the federal and provincial governments to mitigate the sufferings of potato farmers.”I invite all political parties across the spectrum to show unity in resolving such national issues.”

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said the issue of drought in Balochistan was because of global warming. “Let’s come together and discuss what resources we have and how to resolve the issue with them,” adding that the Balochistan Disaster Management needed to work on this issue.

