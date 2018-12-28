CJP orders extension in marriage hall timings in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has directed marriage halls to increase the time limit by an hour across Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to reports, the chief justice during the hearing of a case at SC’s Lahore Registry, asked the deputy commissioner (DC) Lahore, to review timings of the marriage halls in Lahore.

“Marriage halls are allowed to host wedding functions from 8 to 10 pm. Women spend so much time getting ready and later remain stuck in traffic during these peak hours. Upon reaching the venue they find the hall management switching off the lights,” the top judge remarked.

He then told the DC to look into the matter and extend the limit by changing it to 9 to 11 pm instead.

The CJP said administration should create ease for the public, traffic remains jammed till 10 pm in the city.

During the hearing of the case, DC assured the top judge, that she will review the matter according to the orders of the Supreme Court.

It merits a mention here that the time limit for marriage functions was set during the previous Shehbaz Sharif-led provincial administration.

The Punjab government has been clamping down marriage functions violating the ban regarding time limit described in the standing orders issued by the then chief minister.

Comments

comments