Aiming to improve quality of life of every Pakistani: CJP Gulzar Ahmed

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday addressing a gathering of law practitioners said that his aim is to improve the quality of life of an average Pakistani citizen, ARY News reported.

The chief justice also claimed that the lawyers have promised to him that they would not observe strikes under any circumstances ever again.

Expressing his vision for the country, chief justice of Pakistan said that Karachi’s current condition was unspeakable and he wanted to return it to its past glory.

“I want people to experience wide-open spaces and fresh ocean air in the metropolis, I want establishment of playgrounds and parks, more greenery,” said CJP.

“I have seen that Lahore is very pleasing on the eye and is aesthetically far more appealing, there is adequate open spaces and green pastures.”

“I am fearful of even thinking about revamping Lahore, I may destroy something beautiful in the process.”

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on February 1 ordered the launch of a crackdown against the land grabbing mafia in Multan, ARY News reported.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed during his visit of Multan, the city of saints, visited shrines of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria and Shah Rukn-e-Alam.

He urged for initiating cultural activities to promote the Sufi culture in historic Multan city.

