CJP Khosa hails retiring Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed for his services

ISLAMABAD: A full court reference was held in the Supreme Court on Tuesday to bid farewell to Senior Apex Court Judge Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed on his retirement.

Addressing the reference, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said it was an honor to work with Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed.

He said Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed had been an asset of the Supreme Court and he gave several historic decisions in the court.

He said Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed’s belief in the supremacy of the Constitution and the law is evident from his verdicts and his approach is always very much clear while making judgments.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed on July 30 had sworn in as the acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP).

Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa and the most senior judge of the apex court after him, Justice Gulzar Ahmad has left for Russia to represent Pakistan at the judicial conference.

The oath-taking ceremony was held in Islamabad, which was attended by Judges ad senior lawyers. Justice Umar Ata Bandial administered the oath to him.

