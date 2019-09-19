CJP Asif Saeed Khosa inaugurates e-court, new website

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa inaugurated E-Court, New Website of Supreme Court and Research Centre in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Chief Justice on the occasion introduced litigant-friendly initiatives towards the transformation of the Supreme Court of Pakistan through Information Communication Technology, Radio Pakistan reported.

A Supreme Court IT Committee under the supervision of Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has collaborated with the National Database and Registration Authority to establish a live video link between the principal seat and its four branch registries.

Modern website features and tools have been introduced such as an Online Case Search with the provision of a complete history of any case of the court.

A new ‘Judgment search’ and a ‘Cause List search’ in which users will be able to use multiple search parameters to help study the important case law, with the ability to print in a PDF format.

Other features include important news highlights, Museum Gallery, Judge Profiles and a Photo Gallery highlighting the architectural marvel of the Supreme Court Building.

NADRA has further helped the Supreme Court to launch a new website for the Apex court.

