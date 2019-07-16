CJP Khosa to visit Karachi on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa will reach Karachi on July 18 (Thursday) to look over several matters related to Sindh police, ARY News reported.

According to details, the CJP Khosa will arrive Karachi on Thursday where he will preside over the meeting of police reforms committee.

The chief justice will review the performance of Sindh police. The CJP Asif Saeed Khosa will also visit the Central Police Office (CPO) office on Friday.

Earlier on Monday, the Government of Sindh has made major reshuffle in the provincial police department after the recent passage of the new police order.

According to a notification, five Additional IGPs of the police department have been transferred as Additional I.G. Police Karachi Dr. Ameer Shaikh posted as the AIG Operations. He served on the top police post for about 11 months.

Ameer Shaikh has been replaced by Ghulam Nabi Memon as the new chief of Karachi Police.

Additional I.G. Hyderabad Region Ghulam Sarwar Jamali has been ordered to report at the head office, while AIG special branch Waliullah Dal has been posted as Additional I.G. Hyderabad.

The government has notified Imran Yaqub Minhas as new Additional IGP of the special branch of police department.

Farhat Ali Junejo has been named DIG special branch, according to the government notification.

Moreover, police officer Qamar Zaman has been nominated DIG Police traffic license and training.

