Economy in tatters and chaos in the parliament is unfortunate: CJP Khosa

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa today (Wednesday) addressing a ceremony said that the judicial system was being overhauled bearing in mind new age requirements and modern technology, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony being held over the exemplary performance being delivered by model courts of Pakistan, the Chief Justice of Pakistan expressed great hope and appreciation over the direction the judicial system of the country had now taken.

“I am proud of the fact that 5000 cases were resolved within 48 days, we will keep adding child courts to the districts of Pakistan where the staffers will be in plain clothes so that the children may feel at ease,” revealed the Chief Justice.

“We are also forming 116 courts dedicate do dealing cases pertaining to violence against women and we will ensure good treatment for women and children visiting the courts, along with this we are also forming 7 research and training centres across the country which the judges and lawyers can reap benefits from.”

Khosa said that the concept of Artificial Intelligence (AI) was being introduced in Pakistan’s judicial system which will factor in with the due process of inquiries.

The CJ was observed saying: “The AI system will help in taking us closer to the truth and would be able to help the judges know about the verdicts they have given in the past.

“I am proud of the good news coming out from the judiciary and God willing they will continue to come.”

Khosa also hailed the judges for delivering promising output as he quoted the Holy Quran saying: “Allah loves those who are just.”

Adding to that thought Khosa added that Allah has mentioned seven different types of people he loves, in the holy book and out of those 7 are those who are just.

“If the Judges succeed to make peace with God then fear and hopelessness will be banished from their hearts,” said Khosa.

Talking about overall scenario in the country and the world, Khosa expressed remorse and sadness, claiming that whatever was happening around him was unfortunate although he does not want to indulge in the blame game of who is at fault for the situation.

Khosa lamented the economic situation of the country and shied away from levying blame on any party for the detriment.

Cracking a joke on the recent cricket world cup loss Pakistan suffered at the hands of India, Khosa said: “We try and get away from all the negativity around us and turn on the TV, change the channel and we see our team losing the match.”

The CJ also expressed his dismay over theatrics underway in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Khosa said, “Neither the Prime Minister nor the opposition leader are allowed to put their points across, at such chaotic times the only good news people are hearing comes from the courts of Pakistan.”

