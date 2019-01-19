LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday said the observations of Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa are a “breath of fresh air” after former chief justice Saqib Nisar’s era of “dam” justice, reported ARY News.

“The observations made by incoming CJ Khosa are a breath of fresh air after ex CJ Saqib Nisar’s era of “dam” justice,” Iqbal said in a tweet. “Judiciary is bedrock of justice in any society. His commitment to build dams against delays in cases & frivolous litigation and set civil supremacy are welcome.”

The observations made by incoming CJ Khosa are a breath of fresh air after ex CJ Saqib Nisar’s era of “dam” justice. Judiciary is bedrock of justice in any society. His commitment to build dams against delays in cases & frivolous litigation and set civil supremacy are welcome. — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) January 19, 2019

Speaking during a full court reference held in honour of outgoing chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Jan 17, Justice Khosa had said the top court will only take suo moto action when there is no other solution available.

“The authority will only be used sparingly and for significant national matters,” he had stated. “Court would set up parameters for suo motu powers.”

The top court judge had also vowed to speed up delivery of justice in civil court and stated there should be no military intervention in civilian matters. “Military court trials are considered wrong worldwide. There was a perception that military courts held swifter trials.”

Justice Khosa had also emphasised the need for all institutions to work together towards the country’s progress. “There was a need for conversations pertaining to whether any institution was interfering in another institution’s work.”

Comments

comments