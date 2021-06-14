KARACHI: Scolding the Pakistan Railways secretary over the recent tragic Ghotki train accident, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has asked him to leave his job if he is unable to perform his duties, ARY News reported.

The remarks were made by the top judge while hearing the Karachi Circular Railways case at the SC Karachi Registry. “Nothing has changed in the PR despite the recent hudge crash.”

Censuring the PR secretary, the CJP asked how many people have died in the train accidents during his tenure? “65 people lost their lives,” the secretary replied to the CJP.

What are you talking about? 65 people lost their lives in the Ghotki train accident only, the CJP remarked and added have you been given a licence to kill the passengers?

The top judge further said he heard that the Railways minister in a press conference will announce his resignation, but he only expressed grief and announced compensations for the victims.

“People don’t need compensations, ensure the safety of their lives while travelling in trains.”

CJP Justice Gulzar directed the federal government to present an inquiry report on the tragic incident in two days and directed the attorney general of Pakistan to talk about PR with PM Imran Khan.

Ghotki train incident

At least 65 passengers were killed and more many were injured after a collision between two trains near Ghotki this morning.

Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations as a result fourteen bogies were derailed. Pakistan Army, Rangers troops along with the civil administration assisted the rescue operation.

