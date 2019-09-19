CJP Khosa summons Judicial Commission’s meeting on Friday

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has summoned a meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the JCP meeting will be held with CJP Asif Saeed Khan Khosa in the chair in Islamabad at 2 pm.

Sources said that the meeting, among other things, will nominate Justice Aminuddin Khan for the appointment as judge of Supreme Court. Justice Aminuddin Khan will fill the seat left vacant following the retirement of Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Justice Aminuddin was currently serving a judge in Lahore High Court.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa had inaugurated E-Court, New Website of Supreme Court and Research Centre in Islamabad.

The Chief Justice on the occasion had introduced litigant-friendly initiatives towards the transformation of the Supreme Court of Pakistan through Information Communication Technology.

A Supreme Court IT Committee under the supervision of Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Mansoor Ali Shah had collaborated with the National Database and Registration Authority to establish a live video link between the principal seat and its four branch registries.

