CJP performs Umrah, pays respect at Roza-e-Rasool

MAKKAH: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has arrived in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A Supreme Court spokesperson said the chief justice performed Umrah in Makkah and then travelled to Madina where he paid respects at the Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH). He also offered ‘Nawafil’ at Riadhul Jannah.

CJP Nisar travelled to the kingdom after concluding his visit of Turkey. He visited the country on a special invitation extended by President Constitutional Court of the Republic of Turkey.

He attended annual spiritual night Shab-e-Arus organised in Konya, Turkey, to commemorate Maulana Roomi, on 17th December on the invitation of Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan.

It is pertinent mentioning here that Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Dec 17 took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) in the absence of Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. Justice Khosa will discharge his responsibilities as acting CJP until Justice Nisar returns from abroad.

Comments

comments