CJP directs to verify police officers’ degrees across country

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday directed all Inspector General of Police (IGPs) to verify the educational degrees of all police officers across the country, ARY News reported.

A meeting of the Police Reforms Committee (PRC) was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed. The meeting was attended by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, all IGPs and other members of the committee.

During the meeting, the Chief Justice directed concerned IGPs to start the process of verifying educational degrees with PSP officers. The CJP ordered IGPs to check the educational degrees and certificates of all police officers across the country.

The committee summoned a report from the interior secretary and all chief secretaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the CJP said that there is a need of improving the investigation skills of police officers, adding that only IGPs should have the right to approve transfers.

In the meeting, Punjab IGP said the police department was facing difficulty due to a ban imposed on the purchase of vehicles.

Replying to the Punjab IGP question, the chief justice said the ban had been imposed on the purchase of luxury vehicles only. The CJP also directed IGPs to end the unnecessary use of government vehicles by police officers.

The image of police can only be improved with responsible behaviour and performance of police officers, the CJP added.

