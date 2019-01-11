Will not let Asghar Khan’s efforts go to waste, vows CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Friday vowed to not let Air Marshal Asghar Khan’s efforts go to waste and decided not to close the case pertaining to him, ARY News reported.

It is pertinent to note that the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) report recommended closure of the inquiry against politicians who allegedly received money to rig the 1990 general elections.

A two-member bench headed by CJP Nisar lambasted the FIA for backing out when the time to implement SC orders came. “We won’t let Asghar Khan’s love and efforts go down the drain.”

During the hearing, Justice Nisar said, a reply will be summoned from the FIA and the cabinet which had been entrusted with this case. “The agency has recommended closure of the case. How do we annul the court order? We will have the matter investigated further.”

The chief justice questioned Khan’s counsel Salman Akram Raja, to assist the court in taking the case forward. “If a person admits to distributing money, then what else remains?” asked Raja.

Responding to him, the top judge said, “the former air chief’s family had not been taken into the loop over closure of the case. If FIA lacks powers, then we can refer the matter to another institution.”

He further added that, “When the decision was announced, I met with chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry and told him that it would be not enough if the court doesn’t do anything after such a big decision.”

Advocate Raja said the Asghar Khan and Aasia Bibi verdicts were of historic significance.

“The cabinet said military court will conduct a trial. We don’t know what has been happening there. We will summon a report from them,” remarked the CJP. “As a chief justice I want to clear that everything is in our authority.”

Justice Nisar further questioned why the defence secretary should not be summoned to explain his position.

Before the hearing concluded, the court directed FIA to submit its rejoinder to the Asghar Khan family’s reply and issued a notice to the defence secretary to submit comments explaining progress made with respect to the cases of officials sent to the ministry for a probe.

Hearing was adjourned till Jan 25.

