SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, the Indian authorities have further tightened the strict clampdown ahead of India’s Independence Day, tomorrow (15th August), adding more to the woes of the oppressed people of the territory.

Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported that the occupied valley has been in lockdown since the Narendra Modi government’s decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating the Article 370 of the Indian Constitution earlier this month.

The communication blackout continues on the 10th successive day, today, as the authorities keep the internet and telephone links snapped and impose strict restrictions on media.

The Indian government had snapped television, telephone and internet links to prevent demonstrations against its decision of revoking Article 370 on 5th August.

As per KMS the Indian authorities have converted the valley, particularly Srinagar, into a military garrison and a big concentration camp by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner.

With Internet services and telephone lines snapped, the occupied territory remains cut off from the external world. The local newspaper even failed to update their online editions since the night of 4th August. Majority of newspapers could also not be printed during all these days due to curfew and other restrictions.

Meanwhile, almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have been put under house arrest or in jails. Over 900 political leaders and workers including even pro-India politicians like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Engineer Abdur Rasheed and Sajjad Lone, have been detained.

Due to the severe blockade, a famine-like situation is emerging as people are facing a severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines, KMS reported.

