27 schools booked for holding classes during vacations in KP

PESHAWAR: Private schools in the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were booked for conducting regular classes during official winter vacations on Friday, ARY News reported.

Law enforcement agencies booked 12 schools engaged in the illegal practice, whereas 27 schools have been foreclosed and booked for illegally holding classes during gazetted holidays in the last two days.

A private collage’s registration was suspended for two months after continuous violation and reminders to adhere to the law.

Earlier, the Punjab education department on Wednesday issued show-cause notices to 27 schools in Faisalabad over not complying with the government’s decision to close down all schools till January 12.

According to sources in the education department, initially, the schools were only issued show-cause notices and if they would not comply with the authorities’ directives then heavy fines will also be slapped on them.

On January 06, the private schools association has announced to defy the Punjab government’s decision to shut down all schools in the province till January 12 owing to the prolonged winter season.

