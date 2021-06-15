Web Analytics
On-campus classes of 6th to 8th grades resume in Sindh

KARACHI: After a sharp decline in the COVID-19 cases in Sindh, on-campus classes of 6th to 8th on Tuesday resumed across the province, ARY News reported.

The announcement to reopen in-person classes was made by Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani after a meeting of Corona Task Force chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi.

Saeed Ghani said the situation pertaining to COVID-19 has improved in the province and the teaching process in the Primary to fifth class will also start from Monday.

He said the classes will run with 50 percent attendance under the SOPs.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had announced to reopen educational institutions for classes nine and above from June 7 with strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The announcement came after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed the reopening of all educational institutes in districts with a low positivity ratio of Covid-19 cases from June 7 (Monday).

