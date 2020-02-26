MANCHESTER: Huddersfield senior research fellow Dr Muhammad Usman Ghori will be working with Pakistani officials to bring clean, affordable drinking water to the people of South Punjab, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Fresh, clean water supply will be a reality in Pakistan, particularly in South Punjab, following the announcement of an international partnership spearheaded by the Pakistan government, alongside other key stakeholders, and driven by the University of Huddersfield.

Read More: Punjab governor briefs PM Imran on clean water project

The initiative, led by University of Huddersfield Senior Research Fellow Dr Muhammad Usman Ghori, will transform the water supplies in the region into affordable drinking water for the benefit of the whole population and also will provide a sustainable option of raw material to fabricate healthcare products.

It is an initiative that is much needed by a considerable population of Pakistan. In a recent study, the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) found that a sizeable portion of the supplied water was not suitable for human consumption. The contaminated water was contributing to a significant number of deaths every year and a large part of Pakistan’s GDP was spent on health care of people who suffer from water-borne diseases.

Read More: Punjab govt approves installation of advanced water meters

However, a solution to providing a clean water supply is present in abundance in the region’s Koh-e-Suleiman mountain range in the form of a raw nano-clay with properties that can be targeted for a number of health-giving applications.

Comments

comments