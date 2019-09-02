Climate change ministry announces to launch ‘Clean Green Index’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam has announced to launch ‘Clean Green Index’ on the national level in order to promote healthy competition among local governments.

As per details, Ministry of Climate change will launch a nationwide ‘Clean Green Index’ with the help of UNICEF and Water Aid in order to promote healthy completion among local governments. In this regard, scores of consultative meetings have been conducted between the Ministry of Climate Change and partners.

In the first phase, 20 local governments/ cities of KP and Punjab will be included while in the next phase it will be launched on national scale, said Malik Amin in a meeting with a delegation of UNICEF on Monday.

A UNICEF delegation, led by Mr. Tajudeen Oyelwale, called on Adviser to the Prime Minister in order to finalize the details of the program. The representative of the UNICEF appreciated the project and said that bringing climate and sanitation together in Clean Green Index was the unique idea of the government of Pakistan.

Adviser to the Prime Minister, while talking to the delegation, said that MoCC had developed CGPM road map which set the guideline and pathway to move for a cleaner and greener Pakistan. “Government will play its leadership role to facilitate other ministries and provincial departments to accomplish the CGP targets,” he added.

The representative of UNICEF appreciated not only Clean Green Index but also its umbrella project, Clean Green Pakistan Movement. He assured support on behalf of his organization in order to achieve the targets.

