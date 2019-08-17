LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that ten billion tree plantation program will be a game-changer for the clean and green Pakistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

He was talking to Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed who called on him in Lahore today (Saturday).

The Chief Minister said the provincial government has set a target of planting 500 million saplings during five years to overcome pollution issue.

Earlier today, chief minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Ahmed Buzdar had directed the concerned departments to curb price hikes and control rising inflation and undertake practical measures on the matter.

CM Buzdar said that it is the government’s responsibility to provide maximum relief to its people and efforts need to be made and sped up on conundrum.

