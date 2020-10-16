Another cleanliness drive announced in Karachi from October 20

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on Friday announced to launch a cleanliness drive in the city from October 20, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the cleanliness drive, the administrator Karachi said that it would begin in all districts of the city simultaneously. “All civic authorities will be a part of this campaign to clean the city,” he said.

Iftikhar Shallwani said that roads and pavements would be cleaned during the drive besides also removing encroachments in parts of the city.

He further asked the masses to cooperate with the authorities during the campaign in Karachi and ensure cleanliness outside their homes and in the neighbourhoods.

It is pertinent to mention here that cleanliness drives have been launched in the city multiple times, however, no concrete change could be witnessed in terms of disposal of garbage in the city despite these efforts.

In September last year during a cleanliness drive, Adviser to CM Sindh Murtaza Wahab advised PTI and MQM opponents to avoid politics over the garbage problem of the city.

“Still 1.6 million tonnes of garbage littered in the city,” Sindh government spokesman said. “We have to work hand in hand (to address the problem)”, Wahab said.

Around 12,000 tonnes of garbage being removed from the city daily, while in Ali Zaidi’s campaign 12,000 tonnes of trash deposited at the landfill site in one-and-half months, Wahab said. “Where the remaining garbage vanished,” he questioned.

Some people want to show the government of Sindh in a bad light, he said. Garbage will be removed from each nook and corner of Karachi after 10 Muharram, the adviser said.

