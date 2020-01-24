Cleric Shamsuddin’s DNA matches sample taken from abused child

MANSEHRA: A cleric who was caught in relation to brutal sexual assault on a minor turns out to be the rapist after medical tests matched the samples taken from the abused child, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police on December 29 arrested seminary teacher accused of assaulting a child in Mansehra district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

The police conducted a raid at the possible hideouts and arrested the prime accused, identified as Qari Shamsuddin.

The victim was hospitalised after being subjected to heinous sexual assault by his seminary teacher Shamsuddin in the vicinity of Phulra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Deputy Inspector General Mansehra told that the seminary being operated by the “pedophile cleric” had been sealed.

The child had undergone tremendous physical and mental torture the Madrassah, which was unregistered and being privately run, housed 120 students.

