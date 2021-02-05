Climbers including Ali Sadpara summit K2 in winter expedition

SKARDU: Three climbers including Pakistani Muhammad Ali Sadpara have reportedly summited the K2 peak climbing up through the bottleneck, most dangerous or death zone of the savage mountain, to finally reach the top, ARY News reported.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara is accompanied by climbers John Snorri from Iceland and Jp Mohr Prieto from Chile, who have made to the Himalayan peak where they are hoisting their respective national flags, according to the sources in the base camp.

According to the details received from the base camp sources, the climbers made it to the peak at 5 pm today where they raised their country flags and then descended to camp 3 where they will now spend the night in their camps.

At the moment, at least 20 mountaineers belonging to various countries in their winter K2 climb bid, rest in the base camp.



It may be noted that earlier today in the same expedition, a Bulgarian climber Atanas Georgiev Skatov who conceded a fall while descending from camp 3 of K2 summit has been declared dead after his body was found by Pakistan Army.

According to the sources privy to the details, Skatov had fallen earlier today while making back to K2 basecamp from camp 3 where he’d climbed but on his way back he disappeared.

The sources confirmed to ARY News the mountaineer fell into a snowy ditch where a Sherpa team of mountaineers found his body and tried to recover it but then requested the Pakistan Army for assistance.

