Clinic run by medic infected with COVID-19 sealed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad district administration on Saturday sealed a private clinic being run by doctor who had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the physician was doing medical practice at the clinic despite his COVID-19 test had come back positive.

The local authorities, on a tip-off conducted raid at the clinic located near Sitara Market in the federal capital and sealed the medical facility that was spreading coronavirus among the patients.

The physician was identified as Dr Gul. The authorities have started legal action against the doctor.

Earlier on June 4, after a sharp increase in the local transmission of coronavirus cases in Islamabad, the district administration had sealed nine more localities and streets in the federal capital.

According to a notification, the district administration, as part of precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus, had called Army, Rangers and police to ensure complete lockdown at the COVID-19 hotspots in Islamabad.

Chatha Bakhtawar, PWD Housing Society’s block-6, Saudi-Pak Towers, Pakistan Sports Board, National Police Foundation and their surrounding areas had been sealed after confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported from the localities.

