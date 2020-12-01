Another Chinese pharma offers to conduct Covid vaccine trials in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Another Chinese pharmaceutical company has shown interest in conducting its Covid-19 vaccine trials in Pakistan for which it reached out on Tuesday to Pakistani Mission in China, ARY News reported.

According to the details reported on the development, A Chinese drugmaker has offered to conduct its vaccine trials in Pakistan which it developed to fight Covid-19 pandemic, and has requested the Pakistani Mission in China to facilitate it with the process.

The drugmaker is Chinese local company which has developed a vaccine with the help of the Chinese Science Academy, that it seeks to run through trials, and for this purpose, it has proposed Pakistan for the destination.

For this purpose, the company has written to Pakistani Mission that the trials will be conducted with the help of a local pharmaceutical and that it would need to export its equipment and instruments in Pakistan for which it requests Pakistan embassy to help them get speedy clearance at the customs.

It may be noted that before this company, another Sinopharma of China has also conducted its clinical trials in Pakistan.

READ: Phase-III trials of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine to begin in Pakistan in ’10 days’: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said on Saturday that Pakistan is all set to participate in the Phase 3 trials of a Chinese developed coronavirus vaccine, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, head of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar said: “Pakistan will be participating in phase 3 trials of a Chinese developed vaccine for coronavirus”.

“The trials in Pakistan will Inshallah start in about 10 days time,” he added.

