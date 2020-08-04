Clock showing Srinagar time installed at Lahore airport

LAHORE: In order to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people on the eve of ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, a clock showing Srinagar time has been installed at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Lahore airport manager said that they have also installed Kashmir’s flags along with the national flag at the airport to express unity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Banners inscribed with slogans in support of Kashmiris have been put at the airport lounges and parking areas, he said and added that they are also airing a film highlighting Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiris.

The airport manager maintained that they will hold a rally today to express their solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Earlier today, in a bid to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir fighting for their right to self-determination, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had hoisted Kashmir’s flag along with the national flag at all the airports of the country.

On 5th August last year, the special constitutional status of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir had been scrapped by the Modi government.

As per details, the CAA had hoisted Kashmir’s flag along with the national flag at Jinnah International airport, Peshawar, Islamabad, Quetta, and Lahore International airports to show solidarity with the Kashmiris on ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’.

