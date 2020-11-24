I don’t think we’re looking at the end of cinemas: George Clooney

Hollywood stalwart George Clooney is hopeful about cinemas bouncing back after the pandemic.

Talking to Deadline about his latest Netflix release, The Midnight Sky, Clooney opened up about his experience working with the streaming giant and whether he believes that it is set to take over the cinema business.

When asked whether streaming is the future of the business or is it a fad of the pandemic, the Solaris star said, “I have to say, I feel as if everybody is afraid because of COVID right now that it’s just kicked everything into, OK, goodbye theaters. I don’t believe that to be true.”

He then pointed out how the world went through the same when television, VHS and DVDs came to the fore but cinemas bounced back.

“I think there’s going to be room for all of it,” said the Oscar-winner. “Look, you can’t constantly say to your significant other let’s just stay home and watch sh*t on TV. You’ve got to go out sometimes. I don’t think we’re looking at the end of anything.”

Clooney did express disappointment that the film wasn’t going to be screened on big screens like it was designed, but added that there are “bigger problems in the world than my not getting my movie seen on a big screen.”

He added that platforms like Netflix are very welcome, saying, “I’ve had nothing but a great experience with them and would do it again in a heartbeat.” He also shed light on the brighter side of the dilemma for actors and filmmakers.

“If you’re an actor or a director or a writer or any part of the business end of this, this is nothing but good. There are so many more outlets and ways. If I was a young actor, so many more opportunities for work. I just think it’s all good news, ultimately,” said Clooney.

The two-time Oscar winner currently has three big projects in the pipeline. He is set to direct The Tender Bar starting March, and will also be adapting the John Grisham book Calico Joe for Bob Dylan. The third project is at MGM titled Boys in the Boat.

