Use of cluster bombs by Indian army a matter of concern for world powers: CM Mahmood

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said that use of cluster ammunition on civilians along the line of control by Indian forces a matter of concern for the world powers, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, CM Mahmood Khan urged the international community and human rights organizations to take notice of India’s state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

He said that India’s move of revoking Article-370 of its constitution was tantamount to steal the human rights of Kashmiri people.

The chief minister further said that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic, moral and political support to Kashmiri people in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

Read More: Sindh Assembly passes resolution against revocation of special status for IoK

Earlier in the day, the Sindh Assembly had passed a resolution to condemn elimination of special status to Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the New Delhi government after the revocation of Article 370.

The resolution had stated that it is a condemnable move of the Indian government for removing special status to occupied Kashmir. It had urged the international community and Muslim Ummah to take notice of the development which is tantamount to depriving Kashmiris of their basic rights and a conspiracy to convert Muslim majority into minority by the Indian authorities.

Comments

comments