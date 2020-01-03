CM Balochistan praises armed forces for bringing stability in province

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan on Friday said that the challenges faced by the province have decreased and those who were trying to create destabilization in the province had failed in their vested designs, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that the current situation was only made possible due to the sacrifices rendered from armed forces against elements supported by some global players.

He said that a sense of alienation among Balochistan youth was due to the unfair distribution of resources. “The technology and social media have made people voices more vocal and now the governments could not be run for fulfilling personal and political agendas,” he said.

The chief minister said that there is not a single politically motivated appointment of a commissioner in seven divisions of the province. “Even provincial secretaries are appointed on merit,” he said and added that they were also planning to amend the local bodies act to further strengthen the grass-root level system in the province.

He blamed that emotional decisions on Reko Diq caused losses of upto six billion US dollars to the national exchequer in terms of fine from the international court.

