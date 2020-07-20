CM Balochistan orders to prepare master plan for Gwadar water supply

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal on Monday chaired a meeting of the governing body of the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) to mull over water supply and other projects, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting mulled over issues pertaining to the development of the Gwadar port city and approved key decisions in this regard. Amendments in the GDA building regulations 2002 were also approved during the meeting along with reviewing progress on the proposed plan to establish a central business district in the area.

The chief minister said that the relief package announced by the prime minister for the construction sector will stimulate development works in Gwadar.

Jam Kamal said that they wanted to resolve the decades-old water issues in Gwadar on a permanent basis and directed the concerned officials to prepare a master plan for the provision of water supply to the old town and new localities in the area.

Director General GDA said that a water supply project for Gwadar comprise of three phases and its first phase is completed.

Read More: First cargo ship carrying wheat, urea reaches Gwadar: SAPM Bajwa

He said that the installation of a desalination plant at Gwadar port will help them in supplying 1,500,000 gallon water to the area within the next two to three months. “We are working on projects to supply water to the area from separate resources,” he said.

The DG GDA announced that the under constructed new international airport at Gwadar will be completed by 2022. He further said that a project to establish an LNG terminal would also be initiated soon.

Comments

comments