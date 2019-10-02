PM Imran, CM Balochistan discuss overall situation of province  

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the ongoing development projects in Balochistan and the current political situation came under discussion.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on political affairs was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran while shedding light on the glorious past of Muslims in the field of education said, “Britishers cunningly destroyed our education system.”

He was addressing a prize distribution ceremony of seminary students in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The premier said the government had planned to synchronize the entire education system to create social harmony in the country. “Reforms are being introduced in the education system, which will help uplift the lower strata of the society with the provision of equal opportunities to progress.”

The prime minister lamented that three education systems are being run in the country which leads to injustices and divisions in the society. He said a uniform curriculum is being designed so that all graduates have equal opportunities to grow in their practical life.

