LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday took notice and ordered an inquiry after some doses of Covid-19 vaccine allegedly went missing from Lahore hospital, ARY News reported.

The Punjab chief minister summoned a report from the health department and ordered a free and fair investigation into the missing vaccine doses matter.

Usman Buzdar also directed to send a report after carrying out an audit of the vaccine doses.

According to the sources, some 350 doses of coronavirus vaccines stored at the city’s Government Mozang Teaching Hospital might have “gone to waste” or missing after no record could be found about doses.

Read: Punjab announces ‘effective’ lockdown in districts

The incident happened at Mozang Hospital where officials reportedly failed to maintain storage temperatures.

The Pakistani government is administering jabs of vaccine to health workers and people aged above 50. The vaccination drive had been launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan last month.

Read More: Elderly citizens asked to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Punjab

Pakistan also getting bulk Covid-19 vaccine from China’s CanSino Biologics by mid-April, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar revealed on Tuesday.

“We will be getting the bulk vaccine by mid-April from Cansino from which three million vaccine doses can be made,” he tweeted.

“The bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilized and packed in Pakistan. For this purpose special equipment has been procured and manpower is being trained,” Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said.

Comments

comments