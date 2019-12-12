CM Buzdar vows indiscriminate action against miscreants involved in PIC attack

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore here on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to details, both the leaders strongly condemned the attack at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and expressed solidarity with doctors, nurses, Para-medical staff and patients.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM Buzdar said PIC incident is the test case for the government, adding the government will implement the rule of law at any cost.

He vowed to take indiscriminate action against miscreants involved in the incident.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed to continue working jointly for the betterment of the people of Punjab. “An effort to create a rift between the government and its allies would not become successful,” added Buzdar.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said the nation is ashamed of this sad incident. He said there is no room for these kinds of acts in a civilized society.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a high-level meeting at Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) to review all dimensions of the tragic incident that took place at the Institute, yesterday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that government is standing with all victims’ including doctors of the Institute. “Government fully supporting doctors.”

The minister said the government will compensate for the loss and damaged of vehicles of the doctors after an estimate. She vowed to reopen the hospital soon, after fixing the losses.

