CM Buzdar announces compensation for bereaved family of Sahiwal incident  

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday announced Rs20mn compensation money for the bereaved family of Sahiwal encounter.

According to a statement released from his office, CM Buzdar announced Rs20mn financial assistance for Khalil’s family and said that Punjab government would bear all educational expenses of children. However Khalil’s family would also be provided free medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar had took notice of the incident and Punjab government formed a joint investigation team for the neutral investigation of the incident which would submit its report within 72 hours, reads the statement.

Alleged encounter

Four people, including two women, were killed in a shady encounter involving the Punjab police’s counter-terrorism department (CTD) on a highway in the Qadirabad area of Sahiwal district on Saturday noon.

The Sahiwal incident sent shock waves across the country after one of the surviving children who witnessed the episode refuted the version of the CTD.

A child, Omair Khalil, in his initial statement said his father offered money to the people in return for not shooting at their car. “They killed my father and took the children away.”

A CTD official relayed that a car was signaled to stop along with a bike near Sahiwal Toll Plaza but the alleged terrorists resorted to firing, adding that three terrorists were able to flee away. “This incident was a continuity of the Jan 16 operation carried out in Faisalabad.”

Comments

comments