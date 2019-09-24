CM Buzdar asks PDMA to stay vigilant in case of earthquake aftershocks

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday, while directing the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to stay alert to deal with the expected aftershocks.

The chief minister directed Jhelum deputy commissioner to reach Mirpur city and remain in contact with the district administration for extending maximum help to the affectees.

On the direction of CM Usman Buzdar, the Jhelum DC left for Mirpur along with an ambulance and rehabilitation goods.

“We are standing with our brothers of Mirpur earthquake affectees in their hour of trial and need,” added Usman Buzdar. The Punjab government would extend all possible help and facilitation to the earthquake affectees, he added.

The CM expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families and also prayed for early recovery of the

Later on, Usman Buzdar sought a report about earthquake damages from different districts of the province.

He also directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab to collect complete information about possible damages and conditions of government as well as private buildings.

Meanwhile, an emergency has been declared in hospitals of Jhelum in the wake of the expected arrival of injured affected due to Mirpur earthquake and doctors and staffs concerned have been summoned.

