Online property ownership announced for Punjab by CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar announced a system to declare ownership of properties using commercial banking, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

CM Punjab announced that separate counters will be established to carry out the deed and hence help in declaring assets and owning property along with officially claiming and regularizing ‘benami property’.

The Chief Minister also said that the system would be fully functional online making it easily accessible over the internet.

The new system will be online in the province from July 1, it was revealed.

The Chief Minister also directed authorities to collect revenues from every land sector centres.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that strict monitoring of development projects will be done to ensure transparency and correct utilization of funds in the province.

In this regard, Chief Minister’s Inspection Team and Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab (ACE) along with other concerned departments have been given the responsibility to monitor development schemes and an effective monitoring mechanism has also been designed for the monitoring of different development projects including the DG Khan Development Package.

The Chief Minister has directed to implement the monitoring mechanism in letter and spirit adding that all the line departments should ensure transparency and monitoring process at every level.

Usman Buzdar said that high quality of public welfare schemes will also be ensured and added that correct utilization of public funds would be ensured by maintaining high quality of the development schemes.

“I am the custodian of the public resources and no one will be allowed to waste the resources in the province. I will keep an eye on the monitoring mechanism and any delay or leniency will not be tolerated in the development schemes. The CMIT, ACE and other line departments should also ensure strict monitoring of the process to complete the schemes well in time,” emphasized Buzdar.

New system of issuing ownership deeds through banks: A new system is being introduced to issue ownership deeds of lands through commercial banks in the province.

Land record centers should be established in government buildings on permanent basis, added the CM.

