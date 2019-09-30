Web Analytics
CM Buzdar, CM Balochistan condemn consistent Indian LoC violations

LAHORE: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Lahore on Monday.

Matter of mutual interest and promotion of inter-provincial harmony were discussed during the meeting, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: Raja Farooq Haider denounces Indian aggression along LoC

They strongly condemned the unprovoked firing by Indian Army at the Line of Control. They also expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Earlier in the day, Governor Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar met with the Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal at the governor house, Punjab.

Both dignitaries apprised each other about development projects and initiatives being undertaken by the provincial governments for the betterment of the people.

Read More: MoU signed between Rescue 1122, online cab services

The meeting focused on starting 1122 rescue service in Balochistan.

Governor of Punjab ensured that healthcare professionals who are to be inducted in the Balochistan facilities and 1122 services will be trained in the Scottish city of Glasgow.

