LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Wednesday visited Gujranwala and announced new development projects worth 8.41 billion along with the establishment of a university, ARY News reported.

CM Usman Buzdar announced new projects including a flyover at Alam Chowk besides internal and external link roads in the city.

He announced that 14 more projects will be started including a burn unit with an estimated cost of Rs1.92 billion. The Punjab chief minister also announced the University of Gujranwala project with sub-campuses of Punjab University and UET.

He also announced that a road will be constructed to link Gujranwala with Sialkot-Lahore Motorway.

Briefing the media about steps for public welfare, the CM said Sahulat Bazaars will be established at the level of tehsil and food items will be provided at the rates of 2018 in Ramazan Bazaars.

The CM also inaugurated four projects of 7.84 billion at Ghakar Sports Arena. He also inaugurated Ghakar Sports Arena, Gujranwala Arts Council Auditorium, OPD unit of teaching hospital medical college Gujranwala and 62.5-acre landfill site project.

The Lahore-Sialkot Motorway will be linked with GT Road at Morr Eminabad, said Buzdar.

Earlier, CM Buzdar met PTI leader Hamid Nasir Chattha and discussed the development agenda of PTI government.

Comments

comments