CM Buzdar launches paperless Human Resource Management system

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that provincial government has launched the largest paperless Human Resource Management (HRM) system in the history of Pakistan.

In a Tweet, he said all necessary details of around 400,000 teachers were available online and they would not have to move around offices for the solution to their petty matters.

ہم نے پاکستان کی تاریخ کا سب سےبڑا Paperless ہیومن ریسورس مینجمنٹ سسٹم لانچ کر دیا ہے اس سے تقریباً 4لاکھ اساتذہ کی تمام تفصیلات آنلائن پورٹل پر دستیاب ہوں گی اور انہیں ٹرانسفر، پروموشن، چھٹیوں اور ریٹائرمنٹ جیسےمعاملات میں بھاری بھرکم فائلوں کےساتھ دفاتر کےچکر نہیں لگانےپڑیں گے — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) August 7, 2019

He said the transfer of around 20,000 teachers were made in the last two months without using any political pressure, corruption or recommendations, adding that it is an important milestone towards the elimination of corruption and achieving the goals of e-governance and transparency.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that through this system almost twenty thousand teacher’s avail facility of transfer and posting.

Earlier in the day, Buzdar lauded the Prime Minister’s address to the joint session of the National Assembly yesterday (Tuesday) and called it comprehensive and all-encompassing.

The Chief Minister claimed that the Prime Minister’s speech in the joint session reflected the true sentiments of entire Pakistan with regards to India’s recent atrocities and blatant attempt at brutal hegemony over the oppressed in disputed Kashmir.

Comments

comments