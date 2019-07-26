CM Buzdar inaugurates three mega projects in Kasur   

KASUR: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated three mega projects worth around Rs 1.5 billion and laid the foundation stones of two other schemes amounting to Rs 220 million in Kasur.

According to APP, CM Buzdar inaugurated safe city project, Punjab Police Command, Control and Communication Centre and Rescue-1122 emergency service centres in Mustafabad and Khudian areas. He visited safe city control centre where a briefing was given to him about the project.

The chief minister also planted a sapling at the DPO office besides laying the foundation stone of construction of tehsil complex and residences for doctors and paramedical staff in the THQ hospital in Kot Radha Kishan.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that another promise has been fulfilled by the government and said that the multipurpose safe city project would help in controlling crime.

He said that 450 CCTV cameras have been installed in Kasur to keep an eye on the city. For this purpose, 160 kilometers long optical fibre cable has been laid and the latest equipment has been used.

He said that face recognition and automatic number-plate recognition systems would be installed in phases.

He said that safe city centres are also being established in Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura.

Later, board meeting of Punjab Safe City Authority was held in Kasur under the chair of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in which approval was given to amendments in-service regulations of safe city authority.

The chief minister said a university would also be set up in Kasur. Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Hashim Dogar, Asif Nakai, Assembly members including Makhdoom Raza Ali and Sumaira Ahmed, Chief Secretary, IG police, ACS (Home) and others were also present on the occasion.

