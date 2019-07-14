CM Buzdar urges world community to take notice of Indian brutalities in IoK

LAHORE: Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, atrocities on the Kashmiri people were strongly condemned by the chief minister and the Kashmir committee chairman.

The CM said that cruelties of Indian forces could not suppress the freedom struggle of the Kashmiri people as India had touched the limits of brutality in the occupied Kashmir.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that it was the need of the hour that the international community should take notice of these violations.

Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam said, “freedom is a fundamental right of the Kashmiri people and the international community needs to wake up and talk about the abuse of rights of Kashmiri people.”

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government along with its coalition partners will foil no-confidence move against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

“PTI government stands tall with Senate chairman and will vote for him”, Buzdar said in his statement issued from Lahore, here today.

Lashing out at the opposition parties, he said they [opposition parties] only want to remove Senate chairman for their personal interest, the nation is fully aware of their designs, he continued.

